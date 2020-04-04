UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

