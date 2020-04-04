UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Union Bankshares worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 188,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 272,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

