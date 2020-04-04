UBS Group AG Acquires 11,417 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

