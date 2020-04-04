UBS Group AG Acquires 13,811 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $59.74 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

