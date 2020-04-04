UBS Group AG Acquires 33,689 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,590 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

