UBS Group AG Acquires 44,245 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 269.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Neenah worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neenah by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Neenah by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. Neenah Inc has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

