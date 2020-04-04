UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIE. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

NYSE:NIE opened at $17.28 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.