UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,037 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Cree worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cree by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cree by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Charter Equity started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.98. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.