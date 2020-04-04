UBS Group AG Buys 22,540 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 128,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $20.91 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

