UBS Group AG Buys 25,080 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.