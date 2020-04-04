UBS Group AG Buys 4,083 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of Kadant worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kadant by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.22.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $622,862.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,992 shares of company stock worth $3,476,105. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

