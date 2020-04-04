UBS Group AG Buys 43,504 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 376.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

