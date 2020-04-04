UBS Group AG Buys 52,634 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Brown University purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,064,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

