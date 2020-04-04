UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $286.14 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $257.38 and a twelve month high of $383.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

