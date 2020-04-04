UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

