UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Brink’s worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 883,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Brink’s by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 96,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,666,000.

Brink’s stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.61. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

