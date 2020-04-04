UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of MGE Energy worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

