UBS Group AG Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Forward Air worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Forward Air by 80.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

