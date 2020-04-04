UBS Group AG Has $4.35 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.