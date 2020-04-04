UBS Group AG Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of IBERIABANK worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

