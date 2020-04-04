UBS Group AG Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Blackline worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Blackline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 138,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,570 shares of company stock worth $13,468,234. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.