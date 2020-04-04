UBS Group AG Has $4.47 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.63% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAL stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

