UBS Group AG Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

