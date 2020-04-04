UBS Group AG Has $4.54 Million Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of HUYA worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

NYSE HUYA opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.66. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

