UBS Group AG Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

