UBS Group AG Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Installed Building Products worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

NYSE:IBP opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

