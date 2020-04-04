UBS Group AG Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 5.06% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.45 on Friday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

