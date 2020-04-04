UBS Group AG Increases Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,501.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

