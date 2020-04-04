UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 627.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

