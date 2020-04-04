UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

