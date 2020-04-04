UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CRH by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CRH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,964,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CRH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,818,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 586,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 331,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

