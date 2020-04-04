UBS Group AG Purchases 105,062 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 319.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Rexnord worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

