UBS Group AG Purchases 82,137 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Taubman Centers worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

