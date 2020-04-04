UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Dorman Products worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DORM stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

