UBS Group AG Raises Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 582.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of InMode worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. InMode’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

