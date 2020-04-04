UBS Group AG Sells 166,741 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

KW stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

