UBS Group AG Sells 2,010 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

