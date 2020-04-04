UBS Group AG Sells 21,322 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Xencor worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

