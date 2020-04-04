UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of UDR worth $30,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $31.62 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

