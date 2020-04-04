UGAS (UGAS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.37 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $3.37 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.45 or 0.04760786 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.