Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ulta Beauty worth $102,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

