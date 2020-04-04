Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $219.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $169,247.60 and approximately $219.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

