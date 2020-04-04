Ultra Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,322.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $31,322.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.03490901 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00750022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

