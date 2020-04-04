UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,398 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UMBF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $42.49 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.