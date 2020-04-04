Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on UA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Under Armour by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

