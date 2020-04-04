Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Achieves $16.42 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $574,757.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

