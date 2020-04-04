UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of UniFirst worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

