Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.71 ($58.96).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNIA shares. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

