United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

