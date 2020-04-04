United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of United Rentals worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

URI opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.